Don’t confront the State, Imran Khan warns protestors.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan warns not to confront the state. He addressed the nation through a video message. In the message, he asked to refrain from vandalism and not confront the state. The hardline Islamists are in the streets after the Supreme Court acquitted a Christian woman sentenced to death for committing blasphemy.

Asia Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, who was on a death row for eight years for blasphemy, was acquitted by the apex court in a landmark verdict which evoked protests, death threats from hardline groups and cheers from human rights advocates.

Khan said that he was forced to give the address after the reaction by protestors against the verdict and the kind of language they were using against State institutions. He appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from joining those trying to create law and order problem. He said that the verdict was issued in the light of the Constitution of the country. The government is working hard to improve the economy and the protestors were creating hurdles to get political mileage out of the verdict, he added.