Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Joins Congress

Nov 1, 2018, 07:52 pm IST
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda joins Congress in presence of Congress state chief Dr Ajoy Kumar. Last month, Geeta Koda – wife of Madhu Koda and a sitting member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, joined Congress.

Madhu Koda was an independent lawmaker when he became Jharkhand’s chief minister in 2006 with outside support of RJD, JMM and Congress.

Koda’s name was tainted in the coal block allocation case. He was accused of favouring Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron (GSIPL) in the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal block.

A court in August framed charges against him in the 2007 case.

