GST collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in October, says Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the Goods and Services Tax collections crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore in October. It was Rs. 94,442 in September. His tweet says, “GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities”.

The GST was rolled out on July 1, last year, in an effort to replace many Indirect Taxes in India with a single comprehensive one. The Government is planning to bring petrol and diesel under the GST.