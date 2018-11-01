Latest NewsIndia

GST collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in October, says Jaitley

Nov 1, 2018, 02:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the Goods and Services Tax collections crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore in October. It was Rs. 94,442 in September. His tweet says, “GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities”.

The GST was rolled out on July 1, last year, in an effort to replace many Indirect Taxes in India with a single comprehensive one. The Government is planning to bring petrol and diesel under the GST.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 1, 2018, 07:25 am IST

National Secretary of party resigns membership, a dramatic exit

Dec 4, 2017, 05:45 pm IST

In a historic move, a bill passed for hanging rapist of girls below 12 years old in India

Radhika Apte on casting couch
Apr 26, 2018, 11:29 am IST

‘He touched me, kissed me wherever he wanted.., Bollywood actors reveals about dark secrets of Bollywood casting couch

stone
May 7, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

J&K : Tourist dies in Srinagar stone pelting

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close