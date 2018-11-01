Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Harvard University to honour Nobel Winner Malala

Malala, who survived a murder attempt by the Taliban, for her work. She received Noble Prize in 2014 for her work for promoting girl education.

Nov 1, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nobel laureate Mala Yousafzai will be honoured by Harvard University. Harvard University will honour her for her work for promoting girl education.

Malala will be awarded the 2018 Gleitsman award at December 6. The Gleitsman award provides $125,000 for activism that has improved the quality of life around the world.

Malala, who survived a murder attempt by the Taliban, for her work. She received Noble Prize in 2014 for her work for promoting girl education. She became the youngest person to receive the Nobel prize.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 25, 2018, 07:32 am IST

Cow meat ‘haram’ in Islam, Muslims should stop eating beef : Shia Waqf Board Chief

Jan 23, 2018, 07:02 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi lists the major three challenges world is facing

hafiz-saeed
Jun 23, 2018, 02:32 pm IST

Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s son and son-in-law to contest Pak elections

Jun 2, 2018, 08:23 pm IST

These Pictures Were Clicked Just Before an Embarrassing Moment

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close