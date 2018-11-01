Harvard University to honour Nobel Winner Malala

Nobel laureate Mala Yousafzai will be honoured by Harvard University. Harvard University will honour her for her work for promoting girl education.

Malala will be awarded the 2018 Gleitsman award at December 6. The Gleitsman award provides $125,000 for activism that has improved the quality of life around the world.

Malala, who survived a murder attempt by the Taliban, for her work. She received Noble Prize in 2014 for her work for promoting girl education. She became the youngest person to receive the Nobel prize.