Here is how Bollywood Celebrities celebrated Halloween: See Pics

Halloween is celebrated widely on 31st October and Bollywood celebrities have dressed up in their horrifying best to scare us away.

Soha Ali Khan shared an image of her daughter Inaaya, who is wearing a skeleton costume giving a spooky pose. Arpita Khan Sharma shared a cute video of her son Ahil wishing everyone Happy Halloween. Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna posted a video in which she is covering herself with a scary mask. She captioned the video with a text that could send chills down your spine. Milind Soman posted a ghostly image with open mouth showing us long teeth. Riya Sen donned The Nun’s look. Preity Zinta looked pretty yet scary in her spider crown.

Take a look at the images and videos below.