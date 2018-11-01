IndiaNEWS

High Court orders CBI probe in recruitment of 68,500 Assistant teachers

Nov 1, 2018, 10:10 pm IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad Court on Thursday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) probe into the irregularities in selection of 68,500 Assistant Teachers in 2018 for the government run primary schools in the state.

In another decision, the court has also set aside recruitment of 12,460 Assistant Teachers made by the previous Samajwadi Party government in UP in December, 2016.

Both the verdicts were given by a single Judge bench comprising Justice Irshad Ali here.

“The Director, Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) shall make investigation in regard to the entire process of selection initiated for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Primary Schools against 68,500 posts, which is known as Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination, 2018 initiated in pursuance to an advertisement dated 23.

