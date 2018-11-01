Latest Newscelebrities

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her Birthday with alleged Boyfriend Andrew Kneebone: See Pics

Nov 1, 2018, 07:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ileana D’Cruz who has turned 31 today, decided to celebrate her special day in the company of her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone.

The two were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra on Thursday evening. Holding each other’s hands and with subtle smiles covering their faces, they looked sweet together. While Andrew opted for the classic shirt-and-jeans look, Ileana chose a leopard print dress for the outing. She absolutely did away with makeup and kept it rather casual.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Ileana was last seen in Rajkumar Gupta’s Raid.

