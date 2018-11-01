Is Vishal dating Varalakshmi, here is the truth..!

The rumors of Varalaksmi Sarathkumar dating actor Vishal has now become a hot topic in the industry. But the actress clearly denied all these rumors saying that they are only close friends and shares things but not dating. She further added that Vishal is up for getting married and she is happy to find a bride for him. Sandakozhi 2 got a good response in Telugu and Tamil. And Varalakshmi is now busy with her upcoming projects. While Vishal decided to remake Telugu movie Temper in Tamil.