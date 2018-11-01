Ishaan Khatter celebrates his birthday with family & Janhvi: See Pics

Bollywood’s one of the youngest actors Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. However, brother Shahid Kapoor, sister-in-law Mira Rajput and close friend Janhvi Kapoor celebrated his birthday late night on Wednesday.

Ishaan graced the celebrations with his mother as he entered a restaurant wearing a loose white printed shirt and distressed jeans. The young actor posed with his mother Neelima who donned in a yellow kurta.

Besides this, Janhvi aced the casual look in a nude coloured bodycon outfit with a white heavy-sole pair of shoes. During the promotions of Dhadak, Ishaan and Janhvi shared a friendly bond and usually made goofy videos of each other.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below: