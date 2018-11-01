Ishaan Khatter celebrates his birthday with family & Janhvi: See Pics

Bollywood’s one of the youngest actors Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. However, brother Shahid Kapoor, sister-in-law Mira Rajput and close friend Janhvi Kapoor celebrated his birthday late night on Wednesday.
Ishaan graced the celebrations with his mother as he entered a restaurant wearing a loose white printed shirt and distressed jeans. The young actor posed with his mother Neelima who donned in a yellow kurta.
Besides this, Janhvi aced the casual look in a nude coloured bodycon outfit with a white heavy-sole pair of shoes. During the promotions of Dhadak, Ishaan and Janhvi shared a friendly bond and usually made goofy videos of each other.
Let’s have a look at the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
#ishaankhattar #happybirthday celebrations with family and friends @manav.manglani
View this post on Instagram
#shahidkapoor #mirakapoor post #ishaankhattar #happybirthday #celebrations in #Mumbai @manav.manglani
Post Your Comments