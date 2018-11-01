ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC registers a massive victory against FC Goa

It was a disappointing outing for FC Goa as they went down 1-4 against Jamshedpur FC. Michael Soosairaj opened Jamshedpur FC’s account inside the first 20 minutes of the match. Goa brought things back on level terms after Mourtada Fall’s diving header in the 33rd minute found the bottom-right corner of the goalpost.

However, things never really went Goa’s way in the second half, as Soosairaj got the hosts back in front. Memo and Sumeet Passi also joined the party as Jamshedpur scored twice in the 78th minute of the match. This was FC Goa’s first defeat of the season.