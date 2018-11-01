ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC takes on FC Goa- Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC takes on FC Goa in the first match of November of the Hero Indian Super League. Jamshedpur FC has seven points – one win and four consecutive draws. The Men of Steel has 8 goals scored from 5 matches, not forgetting to score in any match. The fact that 7 different players have opened their account, shows how good they are. But, the problems lie in the defence.

FC Goa is another unbeaten team, rich in goals scored. They have 10 points from three wins and a draw, which came against NorthEast United. From the four matches, Sergio Lobera’s men have scored 14 goals and conceded just 5.

Midfielder Mobashir Rahman remains injured in the Jamshedpur squad. Cesar Ferrando might not want any changes in the lineup other than a better performance from the same back four that faced Kerala Blasters. Any chance of a rotation would be, Farukh Choudhary going out for Jerry Mawhmingthanga.

The visitors would badly miss the services of their top scorer Ferran Coro, for he is out suspended by a red card in the late minutes against Pune City. Goa would have to bring in Manvir Singh to the striker position and Miguel Hernandez might be given a chance in the midfield.