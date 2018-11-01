Lesser known facts about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She has always impressed the audience with her acting ability in her movies. Not just in Bollywood but the actress has even worked in Hollywood and Tamil cinema.

Before she dipped toes in modelling and the world of showbiz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did her first television commercial for Camlin pencils when she was in school. The actor was reportedly in 9th standard when the commercial was shot.

While she is now an established name in Indian cinema and fashion world, the actor always wanted to pursue medicine and her reports suggest that her favourite subject was Zoology.

Aishwarya, in fact, had also got herself enrolled to become an architect but dropped out to pursue modelling.

While many Indian celebrities have now appeared on the famous Oprah Winfrey show in the US, Aishwarya was the Indian actress to have featured on the famous chat show.

It was in 2003 that Aishwarya also becomes the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya is also the only actor who was invited for lunch by the US President George W Bush when he visited Indian back in 2006 but the actor couldn’t make it.

Adding to many of her firsts, Aishwarya Rai is also the first Bollywood actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

While her fans and followers gush over her ocean blue eyes, the actor has reportedly pledged to donate her eyes after death.