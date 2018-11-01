Loksabha Elections 2019 : ABP News Latest Survey Results Out

ABP News latest survey result showing Narendra Modi-led NDA government will return to power with a humongous 300 seats. The pivotal Congress party of the UPA which is investing all its efforts in bringing non-BJP parties together is projected to win 119 seats in the opinion poll.

The rest of the parties may fetch just 127 seats combined. The NDA had stormed to power with 336 seats in the previous elections, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. The survey was conducted in the last week of September, querying nearly 15,500 respondents across the country.

The survey has also suggested that the NDA coalition may be reduced to 261 seats if a speculative grand alliance of Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP is stitched in Uttar Pradesh. It reflects a gain of merely 3 seats for the Congress in that scenario while a 36-jump for other parties taking their total to 163 out of the 543 seats.

In the survey, the BJP is overall pegged to win a 38 per cent vote share, 7 per cent more than it got in 2014; on the other hand, the Congress is tipped to win 26 per cent. Others fall in the remaining 36 per cent.

Regional parties are ruling the roost in Southern India and are expected to capture 75 seats out of 129 in five states: Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The NDA is likely to bag 20 seats while UPA may get a holding on 34.

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is snatching the lion’s share in West Bengal with 32 seats, leaving 9 for the BJP and 1 for the Congress.

Massive boost for the BJP is seen in the eastern state of Orissa as it is projected to win 12 seats. BJD may get 6, Congress only 3.

JDU aligning with the BJP in Bihar has signalled positive signs for the NDA in as it may grab 34 seats out of 40. UPA is said to be getting only 6 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the BJP is tipped to perform extremely well. In our last survey, stats revealed the waning popularity of PM Narendra Modi while there was an increase in Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s rising stature in national politics.

This opinion poll also has reflected the reduction in the margin of popularity between the two dynamos. Modi has garnered 56 per cent of the votes while Rahul has got 36 per cent.