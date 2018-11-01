Manvila Fire Accident: This is the Huge Loss Incurred

Thiruvananthapuram: In the fire accident at the plastic factory at Manvila, Thiruvananthapuram, attempts are being made to put out the fire, but authorities are suspecting it to be a case of deliberate plotting against the factory. A primary analysis of the situation puts the loss at Rs 400 crore. Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that an investigation will be initiated on the issue and this will be officially announced after discussing with Minister E.P Jayarajan.

Fire engines are still working hard to bring the situation under control. Attempts are still being made to control the fire but considering the amount of plastic materials inside, the dangerous fumes could have spread in all direction. The incident is happening at Manvila, not too far from Karyavattom, where India will take on WestIndies tomorrow.

The good news is that so far no human casualties have been reported. Jayaram Reghu(18) and Gireesh(21) who had health issues breathing the polluted air were entered into the hospital.