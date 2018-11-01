“Nitish Kumar is a CM by popular choice” – JDU

Nitish Kumar is the chief minister by popular choice and he shall continue to be in office till the time people of Bihar wanted him as their leader, said Janata Dal (United). JDU was responding to a claim by union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Union minister from Bihar, Upendra Kushwaha revealed that Nitish Kumar has told him about stepping down from his office after 2020. Nitish Kumar is in the Bihar CM office from 2005. As his current tenure ends in 2020 and is not interested in regaining the position. Nitish is really bored with power politics and will not be continuing in his office after 2020. Upendra is the leader of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) which is an ally of NDA. Addressing a meeting of the youth wing of RLSP, Upendra made this controversial statement.