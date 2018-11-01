Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Ram temple should be built says Veteran SP leader’s Daughter

parna Yadav is the daughter in law of former UP chief minister and veteran SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Nov 1, 2018, 07:07 pm IST
Ram temple must be constructed at Ayodhya says Aparna Yadhav. Aparna Yadav is the daughter in law of former UP chief minister and veteran SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. In a press meet, she affirmed her stand. She made it clear that she is with the devotees of Lord Rama and the temple must be constructed Ayodhya itself. She also affirmed her belief in the Supreme Court.

The SC has changed the case to January. Aparna is the wife of Mulayam’s younger son Prateek Yadav. In 2017 assembly election she faced defeat at Lucknow Cant seat. She alleged that it was his brother in law Akhilesh Yadav is behind her defeat.

