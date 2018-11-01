Latest NewsIndia

River Ganga to get Armed Guards

Nov 1, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Ganga will be having its own armed guards soon. The National River Ganga Bill 2018, proposed setting up of armed guards for river Ganga. The Ganga Protection Corps will have the power to arrest the people who pollute it. The corps will be raised by the ministry of home affairs.

According to the bill, the Ganga Protection Corps will have the powers to arrest the offenders, take them into custody. The bill also sets a long list of offences that are punishable under the Ganga Act. These include spoiling or defacing ghats, throwing any offensive matter in the river, commercial fishing without permission, stone quarrying, deforesting hillslopes and withdrawing groundwater for industrial or group consumption. These offences will get a fine up to RS.50000 or two years imprisonment.

The National Ganga Bill proposes that the union government will take control of the management, development, and regulation of the river Ganga. The bill gives the river a status of National River.


