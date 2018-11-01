Sabarimala Women Entry: CPI(M) Official Newspaper Deshabhimani Lashes Out at Mathrubhumi

The issue of young women’s entry into Sabarimala is intensifying with government and devotees not ready to move an inch away from their stand. But amidst the tussle between the two parties, Deshabhimani, the newspaper of the state committee of CPI(M) has lashed out at Mathrubhumi newspaper, alleging them of spreading false news.

A news appeared in Mathrubhumi that CPI(M) is collecting details of young women who wish to go Sabarimala. This has apparently irked Deshabhimani as the party and the paper had officially stated that they don’t wish to take a single person into Sabarimala, but their stand is to only make sure they are not stopping someone from entering the temple.

Deshabhimani says Mathrubhumi published this false news for business benefits and that is has become a convenient weapon for BJP and Congress to attack the Left.