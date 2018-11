Palani temple received about 1.25 crores in 18 days

Palani Murugan temple received about 1.25 crores in 18 days from devotees. The temple management announced that the temple received around 585 grams of gold, 7.140 kg silver, and 250 foreign currencies of countries like Japan, Malasia, Australia, and Singapore. The amount of cash received is RS. 1,34, 21,220.