CinemaNEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s ZERO first look posters out : Watch Here

Nov 1, 2018, 07:25 am IST
Less than a minute

Shah Rukh Khan’s ZERO , one of the most awaited films of this year and the fact it stars SRK as a vertically challenged guy alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif only adds up to the curiosity. And just when most of us were busy anticipating how will the trailer be, SRK decided to drop a tease by sharing not one but two new posters of Zero, revealing the unbelievable looks of Anushka and Katrina from the film.

Where Anushka is seen on a wheelchair proving that she too plays a specially abled character in the film. Katrina takes up the glamour quotient a notch higher with her drop dead sexy looks. With so much surprise on display, there was no the internet could stay calm; irrespective of what time of the day it is. Here, check out the posters below.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 28, 2018, 10:29 pm IST

Actress Vidya Balan Spotted Trying to Cover Baby Bump from Photographers: Video

BJP Video
Apr 6, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

BJP state secretary dragged out of his car and thrashed brutally : Watch Video

Jun 23, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

Mother pushed before a tractor by her son to stop rival from cultivating land.

border
May 19, 2017, 08:38 pm IST

Army will give tough response to border violations says, Arun Jaitley

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close