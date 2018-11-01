Vijay Sethupathi reveals this young Mollywood actor as his Favourite

‘Makkal Selvam’ Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the two bankable actors of Kollywood and Mollywood respectively, have worked together in Thiagarajan Kumararaj’s ‘Super Deluxe’ which is slated for December release. The promising actor of Kollywood was full of praises for his co-actor Fahadh Faasil.

Vijay went on to say how he had been an ardent fan of Fahadh ever since he watched the latter’s national award-winning performance in ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’. It seems Vijay used to visit the shooting location of Super Deluxe just to watch the super- awesome Fahadh act.