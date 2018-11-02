Assembly Elections: Congress releases manifesto, promises free laptops to all students

After announcing its candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections,Congress released its manifesto for the coming Mizoram Assembly polls and promised to provide free laptops to students who have cleared Class 10 and above if it regains power in the state.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, also the Congress state unit president, released the election manifesto in Aizawl. Mizoram, the only Congress-ruled state in the Northeast region, goes to polls on November 28.

The party, in its manifesto, pledged to continue with its two flagship programmes for farmers and youths – New Land Use Policy (NLUP) for the farmers and New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) for unemployed youths. The NLUP was launched in January 2011 to stop the wasteful practice of shifting or ‘jhum’ cultivation. The grant of Rs 1 lakh, which a beneficiary of the NLUP gets would be raised, the party said.

The NEDP would also be continued with special thrust on entrepreneurship development for the youths, the party said in its manifesto.

Thanhawla has been the state chief minister since 2008. If his government is voted to power again, students who clear the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam for Class 10 and above will be provided free laptops every year, the party manifesto said.