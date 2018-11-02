Attack on NSS Building, Wreath Found in the Name of Sukumaran Nair

Thiruvananthapuram: An NSS Karayogam building in Thiruvananthapuram has been attacked and the criminals placed a wreath in the name of NSS Secretary G Sukumaran Nair. It was the building in Melamcodu near Nemom which was destroyed. They also smashed the glass window of the statue of Chattambi Swamikal before placing the wreath at the bottom of the flag post.

NSS Said that the attack has occurred as a response against the stand they took in the Sabarimala issue which was against the government.