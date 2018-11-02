Baby Named After KFC Founder, Gets this Huge Award From KFC

KFC is quite delicious and the taste gets double when they do things like this. KFC had offered parents college tuition money to name their child after Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC and someone actually did it. Kentucky Fried Chicken paid over ?8 lakh ($11,000) for her college tuition because her parents named her after their late founder, Colonel Harland David Sanders.

The name Harland has long since plummeted in popularity. In fact, the last time it cracked the top 1,000 names for American baby boys was nearly seven decades ago, USA Today reported. This year, it came in at 5,477, according to BabyCenter.com.That simply wasn’t good enough for KFC.

Announcing the win on Twitter under the guise of the Colonel, who died in 1980, KFC said: ‘I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose.’