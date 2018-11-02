Controversial actress Shweta Basu to get married soon

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who won the National Award for her performance in Makdee (2002) as a child artiste, and was recently seen on the TV show Chandra Nandini is getting married.

In 2014, she was caught for being involved in a high profile prostitution racket red-handedly, after the Hyderabad Police raided at a hotel in Banjara Hills. She was sent to the rehabilitation centre for 6 months. The Nampally sessions court gave her clean chit.

According to Shweta’s lawyer, there was no evidence found to support allegations against her and so the court ordered be freed without any charges.

Apart from films and television, Shweta had explored behind the camera work and worked as a script consultant at Phantom films.

Shweta has made her grand comeback with the Balaji Telefilms television series Chandra Nandni as leading actress Nandni. She is also coming back in Hindi film industry with the film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania by Dharma Productions.

Now she is all set for her marriage with her long-term boyfriend Rohit Mittal. The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated

on short films.