Former Congress MP joins BJP

He joined the party in presence of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers

Nov 2, 2018, 07:00 pm IST
Former Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Premchand Guddu joined BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi today.

He joined the party in presence of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tomar said with the induction of Premchand into the BJP fold, the party will be strengthened.

Premchand Guddu, a Dalit leader who was an MLA and MP, joined the saffron party in the presence its senior leaders from the state, including Narendra Singh Tomar, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Kailash Vijayvargiya, and hit out at the Congress as a party of “raja and maharaja”.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan have been working for the poor, the Congress is being run as an “elite class” with no concern for Dalits and the downtrodden, he said.

That a Congress leader of over 30 years has decided to join the BJP underlines the falling fortunes of the opposition party, Vijayvargiya said.

Guddu was considered close to Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijay Singh and had been feeling sidelined in the party, sources said.

