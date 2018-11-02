Google employees walkout to protest

Google employees around the globe staged walkouts to protest. The protesters demanded immediate action on sexual discrimination and offences. As per the protesters, Google has turned a blind eye to sexual harassment and discrimination.

The demonstrations, named “Google Walkout,” follow an outcry over a New York Times investigation that detailed years of sexual harassment allegations, multimillion-dollar severance packages for accused executives, and a lack of transparency over the cases.

Google workers from Tokyo to San Francisco took part in the protests, walking out of their offices at 11:10 a.m. local time.

After the protest become widespread and got media attention, Google CEO has mailed to all employees. In the email, he accepted that the management can understand the emotion of workers and all necessary action will be taken. Google has terminated over 48 employees on ME2 allegations.