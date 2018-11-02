Hansika wants this type of character films

Hansika Motwani started her career as the child artist and made her debut as lead actress in Allu Arjun’s Desamuduru. She grabbed many glamorous roles opposite star heroes in notable films of Tamil and Telugu. Hansika who is not appearing much in Telugu films is planning to come back to Tollywood.

The actress stated that instead of the glamorous roles she wants to concentrate more on performance oriented and female-centric films. She further added that even though she heard 18 stories in last one year she signed only 4 movies. Speaking about her marriage the actress stated that she will blindly marry anyone whom her mother finalizes.