Inside Pics from Shanaya Kapoor’s 19th Birthday Bash

Nov 2, 2018, 06:24 pm IST
It is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s 19th birthday. She rang in the birthday with family members and close friends last night. BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were by Shanaya’s side as she cut her birthday cake.

However, Shanaya’s other cousins — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor and their parents Anil and Sunita — were not spotted in the current lot of pictures, flooding the internet. Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya are best friends who are often spotted together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My everything ? #shanayakapoor @shanayakapoor02

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoorx) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Family time for #janhvikapoor #boneykapoor #kushikapoor and #arjunkapoor @viralbhayani for #shanayakapoor birthday bash

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


While Sanjay wished his daughter on Instagram, telling her to keep smiling always, big brother Arjun shared the photo of the cake on Instagram.

