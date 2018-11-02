ISL 2018: FC Pune City takes on Kerala Blasters FC to register first win

FC Pune City will have the opportunity to register their maiden win of this season when they host Kerala Blasters FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Friday. Pune City is desperate for a win while Kerala Blasters need to break their streak of draws.

Following the sacking of Miguel Angle Portugal just days before their last game, interim coach Pradhyum Reddy had little time to prepare for FC Pune City’s clash against FC Goa that ended in a 4-2 loss for the Punekars.

Reddy changed the team around in order to turn around their fortunes but FC Goa’s attack had a lot of firepower for Pune’s liking. However, their strike pair of Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro showed a glimpse of their potential.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are unbeaten but have also dropped points for three consecutive games.

The team showed a lot of character to come back in the game after trailing by two goals at half-time. Slavisa Stojanovic was guilty of missing from the spot but made amends by scoring a goal before CK Vineeth scored a late equaliser.

Seimenlen Doungel was particularly impressive after coming off the bench and he will press a claim for a starting spot against FC Pune City. Kerala’s defence had come undone in the first half against Jamshedpur and James will be hoping his side do not concede early goals again.