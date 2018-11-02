Latest Newscelebrities

King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh celebrated his Birthday with his family & fans: See Pics

Nov 2, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Badshah of Bollywood turned 53 today. Like every year a huge crowd was gathered in front of Shahrukh’s house and all the fans were waiting to see his glimpse as they wished him a happy birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan started birthday celebrations at his Mumbai home with his “girl gang.” He had also stepped out on the terrace of Mannat to greet fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. “Fed cake to wife… Met my family of fans outside Mannat… now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank you all for this amazing love,” he captioned the post, in which he put together the best moments of his early birthday celebration. Ufff… this picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is too cute for our weak hearts.

What makes Shahrukh’s birthday more interesting this year is the trailer launch of Zero film. SRK will be seen playing a dwarf named Bauua Singh in the film.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 13, 2017, 04:21 pm IST

Google Translate adds these two amazing features in India

Jul 7, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

Actress Amrapali Dubey’s belly dance video goes viral on YouTube : Watch Video

Jan 28, 2018, 06:18 am IST

India signs crucial deal with Seychelles on Indo-Pacific cooperation

belly dance
Jul 26, 2018, 10:21 am IST

8 Perons Including Groom Jailed For Conducting Belly Dance

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close