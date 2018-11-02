King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh celebrated his Birthday with his family & fans: See Pics

The Badshah of Bollywood turned 53 today. Like every year a huge crowd was gathered in front of Shahrukh’s house and all the fans were waiting to see his glimpse as they wished him a happy birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan started birthday celebrations at his Mumbai home with his “girl gang.” He had also stepped out on the terrace of Mannat to greet fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. “Fed cake to wife… Met my family of fans outside Mannat… now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank you all for this amazing love,” he captioned the post, in which he put together the best moments of his early birthday celebration. Ufff… this picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is too cute for our weak hearts.

Fed cake to wife…Met my family of fans outside Mannat…now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank u all…for this amazing love. pic.twitter.com/8IthQY3cxQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

What makes Shahrukh’s birthday more interesting this year is the trailer launch of Zero film. SRK will be seen playing a dwarf named Bauua Singh in the film.