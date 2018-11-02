Latest NewsBeauty

Lemon for Clear And Spotless Skin

Nov 2, 2018, 07:40 pm IST
You Will Need

  • A lemon

What You Have To Do

  • Take a lemon and cut it in two halves.
  • Take one half and rub it directly onto your skin in a circular motion.
  • Do this for five minutes. Rinse your face with cold water.

How Often Should You Do This

  • Try the lemon juice remedy daily till you start seeing results.

Why This Works

  • Lemon juice is a rich source of vitamin C, which helps in skin lightening. This remedy helps you to get rid of spots and blemishes and paves the way for clear, flawless skin.

