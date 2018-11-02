Lemon for Clear And Spotless Skin

You Will Need
- A lemon
What You Have To Do
- Take a lemon and cut it in two halves.
- Take one half and rub it directly onto your skin in a circular motion.
- Do this for five minutes. Rinse your face with cold water.
How Often Should You Do This
- Try the lemon juice remedy daily till you start seeing results.
Why This Works
- Lemon juice is a rich source of vitamin C, which helps in skin lightening. This remedy helps you to get rid of spots and blemishes and paves the way for clear, flawless skin.
