Lesser known facts about B’town Birthday Girl- Diana Penty

The Happy Bhag Jayegi and Parmanu actress turn 33 on November 2. Diana Penty who stole many hearts with her debut in Cocktail actually started her career as a model.

In 2005, Diana Penty started officially modelling for Elite Models India. She debut for Italian designers Nicola Trussardi and Gianfranco Ferré at the fashion ramp in 2005.

Her modelling career saw a jump when she started walking the ramp from designers Rohit Bal, Rina Dhaka and Wendell Rodricks.

By 2007, she became a renowned model and started modelling for the renowned jewellery brand TBZ and fashion and lifestyle brand Westside. Later, Diana Penty became endorsing brands like Forever 21, Maybelline and Garnier.

In 2012, Diana Penty has won the Vogue Beauty Awards for her debut in Cocktail. For the same, she also won the UK Bollywood Cosmopolitan Awards. Quite recently she was felicitated with the Style Icon of the Year Award at the GeoSpa AsiaSpa Awards.

Diana Penty also became a renowned international model by walking the ramp in Paris and New York. Diana Penty’s debut in Bollywood was to happen with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. However, her successful modelling career made her refuse the role and later it went to Nargis Fakhri.

But with Imtiaz Ali’s humble suggestion, Diana Penty chose to play the role of Meera in Homi Adjania’s 2012-movie Cocktail. Even is Cocktail was a blockbuster and Diana’s portrayal of Meera critically appreciated, she remained away from the big screen for 4 years.

It was in 2016 when she finally got the lead role in Anand L Rai’s movie Happy Bhag Jayegi.

In 2017, Diana Penty was seen playing the role of Gayatri Kashyap in the movie Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar.

Diana Penty she was last seen in a titular role in the movie Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, alongside John Abraham.