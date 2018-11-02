Man gave his mobile phone for service; duped of Rs 91,000 from his Paytm account

New Delhi: A 28-year old man from Delhi has allegedly been duped of Rs 91,000 from his Paytm account after he gave his phone to a service center. He failed to delete the mobile wallet from the phone before giving it for repair.

Yusuf Karim, a resident of southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, said that after he got his phone back from the service center, he received an email from Paytm that somebody logged into his account. Later, he received a message stating that his email address had been changed and Rs. 19,999 was transferred to an unknown account from a number which was fraudulently registered in his name.

Police sources said that Rs. 80,498 was withdrawn from his account in seven transactions. Karim claimed that despite several requests, Paytm did not block his account.