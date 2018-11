Manjima Mohan who came to the film industry as a child artist made her re-entry to Mollywood as an actress through Nivin Pauly’s Oru Vadakkan Selfie is now busy in Tamil.

That movie paved way to her introduction in Tamil and Telugu industries, and she has established herself as one of the leading actresses in South India. After a break of three years, she’s back in Malayalam with Zam Zam and Mikhael.

Take a look at her new pictures below: