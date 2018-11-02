Metoo rape allegation: MJ Akbar’s wife defends husband

M.J. Akbar’s wife Mallika Joseph on Friday refuted the allegations of rape and sexual harassment against him made by US-based, India-born journalist Pallavi Gogoi. Mallika called Ms. Gogoi’s allegation of rape “a lie” and added, “I don’t know what Gogoi’s reasons are for telling this lie, but a lie it is.” According to her, he was in a “consensual” relationship with the journalist, reported news agency ANI . She said that Pallavi never carried the “haunted look of a victim of sexual harassment”.

“Tushita Patel and Pallavi Gogoi were often at our home, happily drinking and dining with us. Neither carried the haunted look of victims of sexual assault. I don’t know Pallavi’s reasons for telling this lie but a lie it is,” she was quoted as saying.

Pallavi Gogoi, an India-born journalist, who is now the chief business editor at the non-profit National Public Radio (NPR) recalled in a lengthy blog post for the Washington Post, how she was “preyed upon” by Akbar years ago. The incident took place in a hotel in Jaipur.

It is the first time Mallika is responding on the wide-ranging allegations of sexual misconduct against her husband.