Monalisa looks stunning in her new Instagram pics

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, Monalisa’s sultry expressions and her curvaceous body have taken over the internet again with her latest photo shoots.

Recently, the Daayan Ki Nazar actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has once again left us out of words. Unlike most of her avatars, the Bhojpuri diva is trying to reveal her ethnic side that is way different than her earlier ones.

Donning a sea-green saree, the actor looks just graceful and appealing. She has accessorised the look with ethnic danglers and bangles. But, the highlight of her entire look is the bindi that is just making the look complete. It has not been long since the actor has shared the picture and in no time it has garnered over thousands of likes. The compliment section is flooding up with the compliments like, “Beauty with elegance mixed with a sexy personality is @aslimonalisa, and Wow so pretty beautiful you @aslimonalisa ??” and many like these. Before we say much, here’s take a look at the picture: