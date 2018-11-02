Much awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero trailer out: Watch VIDEO

After much wait, the trailer of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is finally out.

The 3:14-minute trailer video shows Shah Rukh as Meerut’s Bauaa Singh who wants to marry a beautiful girl. His search brings him to Delhi were he meets a wheelchair-bound Anushka Sharma. He pretends to be falling in love with her, but ultimately finds a friend in a Bollywood star, played by Katrina Kaif.

This unusual lovestory goes off track when Katrina throws him out of her house one day. There onwards, it becomes a story of love, betrayal and winning the love back. The end of the trailer hints towards a story with its roots in the sci-fi genre.

In the film, Shah Rukh plays Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man and Katrina a star struggling with alcoholism.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is Sridevi’s last movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance in the film for which she had shot in October, 2017. Reportedly, Sridevi would be seen playing herself play herself. Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor are also likely to be seen in a party sequence.

Aamir Khan, who watched the trailer on Wednesday was all praises for the cast and the crew. “Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to to watch the film,” he tweeted early on Thursday morning.

Zero is scheduled to release on December 21.