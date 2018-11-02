Latest NewsIndia

NIA court issues non-bailable warrants against Hafiz Saeed

Nov 2, 2018, 08:45 pm IST
NIA Special Court Friday issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohd Yusuf Shah Salahuddin in connection with Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

In a press statement, NIA stated that on 01.11.2018, the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, issued Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against wanted accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (Founder of LeT and Jamat-ud-Dawa) resident of Mohalla Johar, Teshil Lahore, Pakistan and Mohd. Yusuf Shah @ Salahuddin (Head of Hizbul Mujahideen) resident of Police Station Budgam, District Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir and presently residing at Islamabad, Pakistan, in NIA case RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI (J&K Terror Funding case), who stand charged with offences under Section 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC and Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act 1967.

NIA approached the Special NIA Court for issuing Non-Bailable Warrants against above accused of their active involvement in terror funding for creating unrest in the Kashmir valley and other parts of India.

 

