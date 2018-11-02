IndiaNEWS

PM Narendra Modi will go to jail over Rafale row : Siddaramaiah

Nov 2, 2018, 07:46 am IST
Less than a minute

Addressing a public rally in Jamkhandi for Saturday’s by-election, Siddaramaiah recalled that state BJP chief, B S Yeddyurappa had gone to jail for his alleged corrupt deals and contended that Mr Modi would meet a similar fate soon.

Mr Siddaramaiah also lashed at the Union government for raising only communal issues such as Ram temple and Hindutva and challenged the BJP to seek votes on the basis of the development work carried out by the Modi government instead.

Charging that saffron party always believed in communal politics and dividing the nation by raising religiously sensitive issues, he said such parties should be kept out of power.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 6, 2018, 04:11 pm IST

India vs South Africa First Test; India fights back

Abu Dhabi
Jun 6, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Sheikh Mohamed approves Dh50 billion economic stimulus package for Abu Dhabi

earthquake
Aug 24, 2018, 04:46 pm IST

Heavy Earthquake of 7.1 Magnitudes struck nearly 250 km

women
Jun 24, 2018, 06:45 am IST

A proud day for women; legal drivers welcomed with congrats & flowers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close