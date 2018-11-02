Latest NewsIndia

Senior BJP Leader and Brother Shot Dead

Nov 2, 2018, 06:47 am IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Anil Parihar, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 1).

According to officials Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar when they were fired upon from close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house. It is known that the assailants were waiting for the the brothers with a pistol. The news has triggered fears of unrest and authorities are prompted to impose a curfew in the area.

Police are trying to find out whether terrorists are behind the attack or not. A joint team of Army and Special Operations Group has launched a massive search operation in the area. SSP Kishtwar, Rajinder Gupta told that a hunt is on to nab the assailants. We are investigating as to who is behind the killings, Gupta said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 7, 2018, 06:04 pm IST

Bhushan’s ‘Jhund’ features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule

prominent-pakistan-channel-geo-tv-gets-suspended
Apr 8, 2018, 12:25 pm IST

Prominent Pakistan channel Geo TV gets suspended

Oct 4, 2018, 09:33 pm IST

This UAE Singer Stole Indian Hearts by Singing Vaishnava Janato. Watch Video

Sep 20, 2017, 06:56 pm IST

Mysuru decks up to host world famous 10-day Dussehra festival

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close