Senior BJP Leader and Brother Shot Dead

In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Anil Parihar, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 1).

According to officials Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar when they were fired upon from close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house. It is known that the assailants were waiting for the the brothers with a pistol. The news has triggered fears of unrest and authorities are prompted to impose a curfew in the area.

Police are trying to find out whether terrorists are behind the attack or not. A joint team of Army and Special Operations Group has launched a massive search operation in the area. SSP Kishtwar, Rajinder Gupta told that a hunt is on to nab the assailants. We are investigating as to who is behind the killings, Gupta said.