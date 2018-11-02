SS Rajamouli announces the launch date of next big-budget multi-starrer RRR

SS Rajamouli made a significant announcement today on social media. He said the opening ceremony of his multi-starrer featuring Ram Charan and Junior NTR will take place on November 11.

The film is the maverick genuis’ project after Baahubali and there is a lot of excitement surrounding it. Like Baahubali, it is also a big budget venture being made on Rs 300 crore. The two actors are playing brothers in the drama centered around boxing. The film will be made by DVV Danayya. A source told Firstpost, “The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore.”

Dannaya had told the portal, “Rajamouli has pitched the idea to me and other technicians. Currently, he is busy locking the final draft of the script.” Charan said he always loved working with Rajamouli as his stories were content and character driven. Junior NTR is now free to start work on the film as he has wrapped up Aravindha Sametha, which is a huge hit. Ram Charan is now shooting for Boyapati Srinu’s film with Kiara Advani.