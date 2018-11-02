Suspected Ulfa militants kill 5 men in Assam

At least five people were killed in suspected militant attack by United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) — Ulfa (I) — in Assam’s Tinsukia district Thursday (November 1) evening.

According to reports, the incident took place at Kherabari area, near Dhola-Sadiya bridge under Sadiya assembly constituency of Upper Assam, at around 7.45 pm.

Sources said that six young men were abducted by unidentified gunmen and were later shot near Brahmaputra river.

Four people died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Another injured person was rushed to the hospital.

Assam police ADGP Mukesh Agarwala said that suspected Ulfa (I) militants were behind the attack.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned “the killing of innocent people” and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

“Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act,” he told PTI.

Sonowal said he has directed state ministers Keshav Mahanta and Tapan Gogoi along with DGP Kuladhar Saikia to rush to the spot.

“We will not spare the culprits for the killings,” he said.

The chief minister appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace and harmony.

Home minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter said, “Deeply anguished by civilian casualties in an attack in Upper Assam region. It is a reprehensible act of mindless violence. Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal regarding the incident and asked him to take strict possible action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”