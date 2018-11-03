Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted wearing a black swimsuit with hubby Abhishek Bachchan in Goa

Aishwarya Rai is currently in Goa, celebrating the actress’ 45th birthday. Ash-Abhishek and Aaradhya spending quality time together.

But recently some photos of Aishwarya Rai becomes viral and Aishwarya has seen in a black swimsuit along with Abhishek wearing striking yellow shorts. Perhaps, the girl in pink is Aaradhya.

Aishwarya hasn’t been sharing any pics from their Goa vacation. She has already put up quite a few from their cosy birthday dinner including the one which had Abhishek lovingly holding onto her. Yet, someone had to invade into their privacy and some unseen pics had to hit the web.