Latest Newscelebrities

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted wearing a black swimsuit with hubby Abhishek Bachchan in Goa

Nov 3, 2018, 04:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Aishwarya Rai is currently in Goa, celebrating the actress’ 45th birthday. Ash-Abhishek and Aaradhya spending quality time together.

But recently some photos of Aishwarya Rai becomes viral and Aishwarya has seen in a black swimsuit along with Abhishek wearing striking yellow shorts. Perhaps, the girl in pink is Aaradhya.

Aishwarya hasn’t been sharing any pics from their Goa vacation. She has already put up quite a few from their cosy birthday dinner including the one which had Abhishek lovingly holding onto her. Yet, someone had to invade into their privacy and some unseen pics had to hit the web.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 26, 2017, 11:54 am IST

Plea to cancel the registration of CPM as a political party!!!

May 30, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

Russian journalist who was reported murdered reappeared alive

bagagge
Sep 17, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Man to Get Compensation From Airlines For Lost Luggage After 11 Years

ram-gopal-varma-letter
Feb 28, 2018, 07:06 pm IST

Ram Gopal Varma open up about Sridevi in his letter to Sridevi fans

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close