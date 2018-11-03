Chignon With Side Braids Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

What You Need
- Fine comb
- U-pins
- Hair elastics
- Bobby pins
- Light-hold hairspray
How To Style
- Take out two side sections, one from each side.
- Start working the side sections into regular braids.
- Braid till you reach the nape of your neck.
- Secure the ends of the braid at the nape using bobby pins.
- Gather the rest of your hair and secure it with a hair-tie a couple of inches from the edge.
- Start rolling the hair upwards for the chignon.
- Once you reach the point where the side braids are pinned, roll the hair inwards and secure it with U-pins.
- Finish with a light-hold hairspray.
