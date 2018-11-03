Latest NewsIndia

Construction of Ram temple to begin in December ,says VHP

Nov 3, 2018, 07:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Days after the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) suggested the Union government make a law for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, former BJP MP and senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ram Vilas Vedanti Saturday said that the Ram temple will be built by neither legislation nor ordinance but by a mutual consensus.

Vedanti claimed that he will start construction of the Ram temple in December, adding that it will be built in Ayodhya and a mosque can be built in Lucknow in the name of Allah. Vedanti was expressing his views on the issue at the two-day ‘Dharmadesh’ organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti.

Vedanti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party ministers, MPs and MLAs want the temple to be built, “but if legislation will be brought in and passed, no one will be able to stop communal violence.” he said, adding, “We do not want violence. We want peace.”

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 19, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

Soon one will be able to travel from Mumbai to Pune in just 20 minutes; Hyperloop technology arrives in India!

Oct 25, 2018, 11:10 am IST

West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo Retires from International Cricket

BJP
Sep 10, 2018, 07:18 am IST

Will See ‘New India’ By 2022; BJP Ahead Of 2019 Elections

Jan 15, 2018, 11:29 am IST

Deleted scenes of Aadu 2 went viral on social media: See Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close