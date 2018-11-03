Construction of Ram temple to begin in December ,says VHP

Days after the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) suggested the Union government make a law for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, former BJP MP and senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ram Vilas Vedanti Saturday said that the Ram temple will be built by neither legislation nor ordinance but by a mutual consensus.

Vedanti claimed that he will start construction of the Ram temple in December, adding that it will be built in Ayodhya and a mosque can be built in Lucknow in the name of Allah. Vedanti was expressing his views on the issue at the two-day ‘Dharmadesh’ organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti.

Vedanti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party ministers, MPs and MLAs want the temple to be built, “but if legislation will be brought in and passed, no one will be able to stop communal violence.” he said, adding, “We do not want violence. We want peace.”