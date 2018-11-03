IndiaNEWS

Explosion at e-toilet ,one injured

Nov 3, 2018
An explosion occurred in an e-toilet of the Municipal Corporation of Ghansoli on Friday. The explosion took place in the evening. Harsh Shingte (18) was critically injured in this blast. He suffered burn injuries on his face and hands. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The explosion took place in the e-toilet located at Ghansoli Sector 7 near a playground. Harsh Shingte, who lives in the simplex area, was in the toilet when the incident took place. As per reports, Shingte suffered burn injuries on 40 per cent of his body. Those injured in the incident were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

 

