KeralaLatest News

Here is How Protestors and Police are Gearing Up for the day Sabarimala Reopens

Nov 3, 2018, 08:55 am IST
Less than a minute

As Sabarimala gears up to be opened on Chithira Atta Vishesham on Monday, Sannidhanam is keeping vigil. Since there is a chance for young women to reach Sabarimala, both Police and Protestors are prepared to deal with the situation. The security is arranged under the leadership of South Zone A.D.G.P along with 2 I.Gs and 5 S.Ps. A prohibitory order has also been issued from midnight tonight.

Sanghparivar forces are gearing up to take the maximum number of devotees with Irumudi Kett in Sannidhanam. There are reports that RSS has taken over the responsibility of defending police attacks in Pamba and Sannidhanam. It will be politically ideal for right wing outfits if young womens entry into Sabarimala is happening with the help of the Police. There is another theory that the RSS might just let police take women into Sabarimala, so that the devotees wrath will further intensify on them. They are also conducting Akhanda Nama Japa in 200 centres across the state.

Police have been given orders to take strict action against anyone who breaks the prohibitory order. Since the order is applicable in Nilakkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam, no programmes like meeting, protests will be allowed here. A total of 1200 Police men are deployed for the mission.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 20, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

Good news for Shopaholic: duty-free shops now accepts Indian Rupees

Nov 29, 2017, 04:19 pm IST

Wife raped in the presence of her children

Jun 15, 2018, 08:58 am IST

20-year-old man gets life imprisonment for raping minor sister

India and Pakistan
May 2, 2018, 10:09 am IST

India and Pakistan to come together for the first time ever

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close