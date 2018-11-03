ISL 2018: Eying First Win Chennaiyin FC takes on Mumbai City FC

Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsNEWSSports

CFC has made the worst possible start to their title defence losing four of their five games.

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match here Saturday. CFC has made the worst possible start to their title defence losing four of their five games. They lie ninth in the points table with the solitary point coming from a 0-0 draw against Delhi Dynamos.

Head coach John Gregory, who has been bold in his approach this season, will look to repair his side’s defensive lapses which have more often than not negated the efforts of the team otherwise.

Usually known to be a defensively solid outfit, the number of goals they conceded has already hit double figures (10). Missing a good defensive midfielder as Dhanpal Ganesh who is out with an injury, Gregory has tried deploying Inigo Calderon in his place. However, that ploy failed and Anirudh Thapa has looked off colour.

On the other side, a week after recovering from the 5-0 drubbing against FC Goa with a convincing 2-0 win over Delhi Dynamos, Jorge Costa will want his side to build on the momentum and to find some breathing space from the mid-table cluster. Mumbai City FC currently has seven points from five games.

Arnold Isoko and Moudou Sougou were at the top of their game against Delhi on Saturday as the duo bagged the goals, although the Portuguese coach wouldn’t be completely satisfied given the opportunities they had but he wouldn’t complain with regard to the efforts made.

Lucian Goian was much more alert at the back alongside skipper Subhasish Bose. Rafael Bastos also put in a much-improved display apart from shooting wide from the penalty spot.

