ISL 2018: Yet Another Defeat for Defending Champions against Mumbai City

Nov 3, 2018, 10:38 pm IST
Chennaiyin FC’s nightmarish start to their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) title-defense continued as Mumbai City FC inflicted a 1-0 defeat at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Saturday.

A goal from Modou Sougou in the 20th minute separates the two sides going into the second half. Mumbai defended well and did not allow the defending champions to pose any big threat in the first half. Chennaiyin FC picked up the pace in the second half and made a few chances, but none came to fruition.

